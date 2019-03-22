Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Panic In DC, [DS] Agenda Force Out Into The Light






 Strzok and Page phones were wiped before they were fired. Judicial Watch gets more HRC emails from her private server. The Mueller report will be a nothing burger, their will be no new indictments and Trump is now saying the people are with him on the witch hunt. The [DS] is panicking, the Patriots are exposing their agenda. Be vigilant, the [DS] has a couple of more tricks up their sleeves.










