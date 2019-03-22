Bob Lazar Describes The Strange Craft he Was Working on Area 51
COAST TO COAST AM. Bob Lazar recalled that it was "a really complicated situation" he was in just before his story first broke in 1989. He was being followed everywhere he went, so he started carrying with him. Circumstances became even more dire when he found his car with all the doors and trunk and hood open on a few occasions, and nothing taken from inside. He came forward publicly, George said, "because he wanted to stay alive." Lazar described a strange craft he reported working on at Area 51 as "smooth and rounded everywhere - no sharp corners." He commented that he is quite interested in the reported characteristics of the recent "Tic Tac" UFO story because it "just reeks of the drive mechanism I worked with." He is convinced that the craft he saw and worked on were "not made on Earth and...not made of earthly materials." Featured guests also include: Jeremy Corbell
Posted by Politico Cafe
