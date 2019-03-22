Ai Could Take Control Of YOUR MIND

Artificial intelligence has become increasingly more common in modern society.
What initially played out in science fiction has now become a reality that we are all facing on a daily basis.
While most see it as simply a natural progression of modern technology & a harmless integration, there are
many potential problems that integrating this technology could create.
