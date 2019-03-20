Linda Moulton Howe Is a New Baffling Polio Virus Emerging Worldwide
COAST TO COAST AM. From the fall of 2014 to this fall of 2018, more than 400 young people (average age is 4) have been diagnosed with "acute flaccid myelitis," which starts with flu-like symptoms with fever and aching limbs. The infected person will suddenly not be able to move an arm, leg or head. To date, the paralysis persists after the sickness is gone. She spoke with pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Samuel Dominguez, who reported that researchers are focusing on an enterovirus as the cause. Polio, allegedly eradicated by vaccines, was also an enterovirus, Linda cited
