END TIMES SIGNS AND STRANGE EVENTS MARCH 30, 2019
There are so many thing happening in this world that comes straight out of God's Word, the Holy Bible. Prophecy is proof of biblical inspiration (Isaiah 48:3,5). The Bible reveals history in advance. Isaiah 48 gives us the confidence that the Bible is God’s Word. 30% of the Bible contains Bible Prophecy from God the Father because He is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. No other religious books contain prophecies. False religions do not have prophecies. God tells us the end from the beginning so we will know that He alone is God. These prophecies in the Bible are literally fulfilled. People couldn't conceive Israel actually becoming a nation again. God has literally done what He promised to do. Israel did become a nation some 70 years ago on May 14, 1948. The nation of Israel has something no nation in history of the world has ever had. It's a covenant with God. God makes a promise to the Jews and He makes it forever. God doesn't go back on His Word. God is very clear on His plans for the Jewish people. We know that Israel won the Golan Heights and recaptured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War in self-defence. History shows that victorious nations have never returned land captured from their enemies following a defensive war in which they were forced to defend themselves against their attackers. Syria said that they are going to attack Israel if they don't leave the Golan Heights. Ever since that 1967 War, the nation of Israel has owned this mountain. Israel is taking back that which was originally theirs in the first place, as it was in a time that Jesus Christ was alive. If Syria strikes Israel, Israel will respond with force causing Isaiah 17:1 prophecy to come to pass and the destruction of Damascus will be reported in every newspapers, on every website, and on news all over the world. Every Bible prophecy of God's Word that hasn't yet come to pass will come to pass. If you read the whole prophecy of Isaiah 17:1, it says Damascus will cease being a city, that the walls of the city are going to burn. When do masonry and stone walls burn? The prophecy also says that there will only be flocks and no people left in Damascus. That would be what we would call a Hiroshima Nagasaki event. The more we see chaos in this world, the more we need to make sure what we believe in. The more we need to understand Bible prophecy. There is not a single prophecy recorded in the Scriptures that was not realized with absolute accuracy and in every detail. God’s Word is 100% accurate and precise all the time. The prophecies in the Bible are so accurate that you cannot deny God’s existence and every word of God is true. God of the Bible is a God of Prophecy. God's Word says no one is getting to heaven without trusting in the Messiah who is Jesus Christ, Lord and Savior and King. BIBLE REFERENCES: John 3:18 New American Standard Bible (NASB) 18 “He who believes in Him (=Jesus) is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” Hebrews 12:14 NKJV ~ 14 "Pursue peace with all people, and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord:"
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment