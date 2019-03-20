Christchurch - How They Did It
There are still many markers I did not include in this dialogue, but I have only been getting around 4 hours sleep per night since this event happened and was very tired when I recorded this broadcast. Thus I either forgot to mention them, or had not yet noticed them. However if everyone can get away from the fake/real debate with the Christchurch Shooters video, not want to believe either side, and really look, at what is happening in your peripheral vision with this video, this shooting in NZ has MK Ultra and Tavistock written all over it. it may sound weird but, look at his car - color markers, turquoise compliance label in that car... they come in all colors but why was his turquoise (right eye)? then the yellow air freshener (left eye) - He is switched on. He drives out, then, red car - red car, click, click - he's primed - on standby... then, all at once, a trailer with a red flag + yellow building on the right + yellow car on the left (same bright yellow - what are the chances?) + yellow air freshener + turquoise label. The color combo. Click. He's switched on. Go! Turns on music - the program is running This shooter was programmed to react to colors and sounds. Look at the drive there. And I would even be willing to bet that he thought he was just going to a training exercise as part of the drill that was running in Christchurch, and he was recording it to show off to his mates on 4 chan. How the fuck did he know he had been programmed? And Im certain his handlers had no idea he intended to stream the drill to his mates. People don't realize what this video is showing them. This was a Tavistock MK ultra hit with real bullets, real victims and a mind controlled patsy - and for the first time ever. We have the patsy's view of it. And I'm not saying that - the video is saying that.... And for the first time ever. We can see the triggers and see exactly how they do it. The victims would have likely been brought there to be killed, that's why there were no shoes. The controllers were likely getting them into the corners, but they were killed too - no loose ends... The video shows a very real possibility that this guy thought he was simply on a training exercise in one of the drills, and he probably streamed it live to show off to his mates. Remember in the car, he was saying how "I couldn't top my time because I had no ease of access, but if you have ease of access, you will top you time". If we factor the possibility that he was chatting away to his mates so calmly happily that way after just slaughtering 41 people because he thought he had just run them through the training drill with him, his dialogue even starts to make sense.
Posted by Politico Cafe
