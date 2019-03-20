Dave Janda – Treasonous Globalists Want to Destroy & Loot America
Dr. Dave Janda of the popular radio show “Operation Freedom” says, “This is a huge awakening project for the American public. . . . There has to be a huge awakening of the public. The public has been propagandized for decades, and the first part of bringing down that facade was labeling the mainstream media (MSM) as being fake. The MSM was all involved in treason and sedition. They were all involved in propagandizing the public, and they are all part of the problem.” Dr. Janda says the real end goal of the globalists is to destroy America and loot it in the process. Dr. Janda explains, “Yes, because we were the speed bump to the globalists’ goal and objective of a New World Order, a One World Government and complete control.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Dave Janda, creator and founder of the popular radio show “Operation Freedom.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment