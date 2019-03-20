Why did POPE FRANCIS visit ABU DHABI?
Religion and politics always go together in the Middle East: the birthplace of Islam. In countries like Saudi Arabia, the whole political system is inspired by Islam. In neighbouring countries like Qatar or United Arab Emirates (where Abu Dhabi or Dubai are), there is more tolerance for other religions but, still, things like converting from Islam to Christianity are a crime. Nevertheless, this area of the planet is where the fastest-growing catholic population is. This is why, Pope Francis has made the first papal visit in history to Abu Dhabi. He celebrated a mass with more than 180,000 attendees. What has changed in the Middle East? Why did they let the leader of Catholicism enter the country to celebrate such a big event? And what does the Vatican want to get here? In this video we will answer to all of those questions. *Script written by Javier Angulo
Posted by Politico Cafe
