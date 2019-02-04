Secret treaties signal massive world changes as early as March Benjamin Fulford February 11 2019
Intense negotiations are taking place now at the highest levels of world power both in secret and in public, multiple sources agree. These could result in earth-changing announcements as early as March, they say. The power struggle in Washington, D.C. is also heading for some sort of climax, as can be seen by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency. One big public move was the announcement of a one-world religion by the Pope, a senior Islamic representative, and representatives from many other religions. This came after Pope Francis became the first pope in history to visit the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. The text of the announcement can be seen here: http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/travels/2019/outside/documents/papa-francesco_20190204_documento-fratellanza-umana.html CIA sources in Southeast Asia say that moving the UN headquarters from New York to Laos will be a big theme of the February 27-28 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un. Asian secret societies, the U.S. military-industrial complex, and European royals are working on creating a world future planning agency, according to sources involved in the negotiations. Several official documents related to this have already been signed, say British royal family sources.
Posted by Politico Cafe
