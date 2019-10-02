DAVID WILCOCK: Military has Terminators for Alien Invasion?
Does the U.S. military have secret Terminator style Robo Raptors to use against a real life #alien invasion? On our part 2 of this exclusive interview with #DavidWilcock we will discuss what are these robots and how the military are using these. We also talk about the AI technology that that we see in movies such as Avatar, The Abyss, and Aliens, may not all be fiction after all and could it actually be tech that the military has been using for years. And is it possible #DeepState are preparing to use a secret weapon about disclosure if things aren't going their way?
