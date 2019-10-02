Economic Collapse Confirmed! $22 Trillion Dollar Darkness Of Government Debt 2019 Stock Market CRASH
Shocking video of the imminent economic collapse and the next Great Depression of the United States. The U.S. national debt is wildly out of control, and nobody in Washington seems to care. According to the U.S. Treasury, the federal government is currently $21,968,903,151,139 in debt. In just a few days, that figure will cross the 22 trillion dollar mark. Over the last 10 years, we have added more than 11 trillion dollars to the national debt, and that means that it has been growing at a pace of more than a trillion dollars a year and will cause the biggest economic collapse in history and of course a devastating stock market crash. To call this a major national crisis would be a massive understatement, and yet there is absolutely no urgency in Washington address this absolutely critical issue. We are literally destroying the financial future of this nation, but most Americans don’t seem to understand the economic collapse is in our doorstep. If we went back and removed the 11 trillion dollars that the federal government borrowed and spent over the last decade, we would be in the worst economic crisis in American history right now. But by stealing from the future, the federal government has been able to stabilize things. The global financial elite are really starting to talk up the possibility of a new financial collapse and a major stock market crash. Unfortunately, the future always arrives eventually, and the greatest economic collapse will hit America in the near future. The former fed chair, now a scholar at the Brookings Institution, said there remains an agenda of unfinished regulation. “I’m not sure we’re working on those things in the way we should, and then there remain holes, and then there’s regulatory pushback. So I do worry that we could have another economic collapse.” Our world has never seen anything like the imminent economic collapse that we are facing right now, and most of that debt was accumulated when interest rates were low. We are heading into a major economic crisis and global depression. the truth is that the government debt is an existential threat to the future of this nation, and we are systematically destroying the very bright future that our children and our grandchildren were supposed to have. The national debt is a problem that should have been handled 20 or 30 years ago. But it wasn’t. This current system is headed for an inevitable economic collapse. There is no way of getting around it. A horrific stock market crash and economic collapse is coming. It is going to change the world. You better get ready.\
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment