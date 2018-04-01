Will Russia, China, Turkey and India drop the dollar?
Rick Sanchez explains what happened to the US economy in the last month
of 2018. According to economists it was historically bad, alongside
volatility and uncertainty. Some countries are planning to no longer use
the US dollar as a standard, but why? Former CFTC commissioner Bart
Chilton, host of “Boom Bust” joins News with Rick Sanchez to share his
insights and predictions for short & long term.
