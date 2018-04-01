Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

DEBT: The Opium of The Fed's Manipulated Economy






 Global debt has never been higher. It's almost $250 Trillion. Obviously, the economic world that central banks have created are built on a house of sand. Central banks are socialistic institutions. They are monopolies created and sustained by governments. When the central banking house of cards comes down, it'll be felt around the world. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...