DEBT: The Opium of The Fed's Manipulated Economy

Global debt has never been higher. It's almost $250 Trillion. Obviously,
the economic world that central banks have created are built on a house
of sand. Central banks are socialistic institutions. They are
monopolies created and sustained by governments. When the central
banking house of cards comes down, it'll be felt around the world. Ron
Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment