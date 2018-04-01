Did You Miss It, Trump Just Telegraphed A Message To [DS] & Anons
Jeff Bezo owner of Whole Foods and Amazon and many production companies
is the Owner of THE WASHINGTON POST. He bought the paper just before
Trump was sworn in. He is behind the Article that Romney gave in the
Washington Post his deep state paper. Romney is Deep State he is an
enemy of the people. Zion banker boy
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment