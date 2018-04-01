We Are On The Cusp of the Greatest Collapse in World History
Topics include: what is going on in the US stock markets? a lot more to fall over the next 2 years, follow on effects into real estate and bonds, other markets, precious metals and crypto, social security bankrupt, rising interest rates, speaker lineup for the upcoming TDV Summit, Ed Bugos and Doug Casey, being prepared for the coming collapse and reset, the USA is like North Korea, Anarchapulco 2019 bigger and better organized, Cynthia McKinney, Larken Rose, Dayna Martin, peaceful parenting and unschooling, art on the beach, musical acts soon to be announced, the Anarchist Town of Cheran Mexico, all about Anarchapulco 2019!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment