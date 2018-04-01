Joel Skousen: Don't Believe Anything That Q Anon Says
Don't have confidence in men overcoming the secret combinations. Trump
is not going to stop the conspiracy. Don't believe anything that Q Anon
says. Q is an insider disinformation expert working for the deep state.
He's targeting you that believe in Trump and the conspiracy. The deep
state is not just the Obama / Democrat / progressive loyalists. Watch
out for people that pretend to be conservatives.
