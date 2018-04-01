Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Joel Skousen: Don't Believe Anything That Q Anon Says





 Don't have confidence in men overcoming the secret combinations. Trump is not going to stop the conspiracy. Don't believe anything that Q Anon says. Q is an insider disinformation expert working for the deep state. He's targeting you that believe in Trump and the conspiracy. The deep state is not just the Obama / Democrat / progressive loyalists. Watch out for people that pretend to be conservatives.







