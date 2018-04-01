Trump responded to Romney's lie,The Alex Jones Show
Taking power and money away from the cartel is the best thing we can do
if we care about south Americans. Cartel traffics drugs, people and
black market organs across the border then traffics stolen cars and
weapons back. It is not all foot traffic.
