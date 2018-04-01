They Didn’t See This Coming, Firewall Built, Now The Border Wall
The [DS] pushes ahead with all their bills, impeachment, get rid of the electoral college, protect Mueller, stop the wall etc. This was expected. The Patriots have built a firewall around him and now it is time to build the wall. Trump sends the message to the [DS] the wall will be built no matter what. Everything is being put into place, we all need to be patient, the plan is working and the pieces are being moved around the chess board. Q has told us to expect everything we are seeing and they will counter when the time is right.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment