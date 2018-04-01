If You Don't Think QE4 & QE5 Are Coming, You're Smoking Something - Mike Maloney
just imagine the percentage of zombie companies when we enter into a full recession...I'd bet we'll see 25-30% and when more than a quarter of your economy can't even pay back the interest on their loans,
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment