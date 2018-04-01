Bryan Tew - CIA-DOD Mind Control & Remote Neural Manipulation
This ties in with the biological smart dust that has been distributed everywhere. Everyone is infected to some degree. No need to chip anyone anymore. You have inhaled the 'chip' and it grows within like a second nervous system. The more it grows unchecked the more susceptible you are. The deployment of 5G will extend the reach and power of the manipulation. This is all very real and well under way.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment