Deep State At War: Intel Chiefs Slam Trump Before Senate
Appearing before the Senate, US intelligence community heads undermined each of President Trump's foreign policy positions and warned that foreign "enemies" would likely interfere in the 2020 elections. The Deep State, neocons, and the liberal #resistance all line up against peace and freedom.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment