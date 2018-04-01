How to befriend PUTIN and EUROPE at once
Vito Corleone used to say ‘family matters’ and, in Azerbaijan, they followed this advice to the letter. Aliyev family means everything in this country. They control politics and economics with an iron fist. But despite all of this, this country is on fashion in Europe. They’ve poured lots of money sponsoring sports events like the European Cup or soccer teams like Atletico de Madrid. They are present in music festivals like the Eurovision song contest and they are part of the Council of Europe despite not even being European. Why are they so loved by Brussels? The answer lies on natural gas. They are unexpendable for Europe to diversify their gas supply from Russia. So you might thing… OK, then, Russia won’t be a big fan of Azerbaijan, right? The opposite is true. Azerbaijan has achieved the ultimate diplomatic Challenge: befriend Putin’s Russia and European Union at the same time.
