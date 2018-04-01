Fascist 4th Reich collapsing as roundup of war criminals continues Benjamin Fulford Jan 21 2019
The removal of Fuhrer George Bush Sr. has exposed a new layer of mass-murdering fascists in the U.S. and Japan to arrest or sudden death as the war against the satanic Khazarian mafia rages on. In Japan, fascist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his regime are headed for war crimes tribunals. As a start, French police have charged Tsunekazu Takeda, head of the Japan Olympic Committee, with corruption. This is only the beginning of his legal troubles. Takeda is the son of Prince Tsuneyoshi Takeda, a cousin of Emperor Hirohito who was responsible for setting up the notorious germ warfare Unit 731, according to U.S. military police sources in Japan. The Abe regime has also been caught trying to set up their own bioweapons lab disguised as a veterinarian college, the sources say. Also, the projected costs of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have tripled to over $30 billion to pay bribes to gangsters and politicians, the sources say. One of the main ways this money is being laundered is by having government officials tell gangsters where Olympic venues will be built so they can buy up the land and sell it to the government at a huge markup, Japanese gangster sources say. The money thus generated is divided between the corrupt politicians and the gangsters. Other money goes to Olympic “security,” or payments to gangsters for “guard services,” the sources say. This is to replace the funds they have been embezzling from the so-called Fukushima “cleanup.” Any journalist who actually goes to Fukushima with their own Geiger counter is forced to admit there is very little radiation. The money allocated for the “cleanup” is put into dumpsters and transported back to Tokyo for bribes, the sources say. Abe and his group need to go to jail or hell ASAP.
