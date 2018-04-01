END TIMES SIGNS: LATEST NEWS AND STRANGE EVENTS JANUARY 30, 2019

\
ROTHCHILD weaponized weather systems are being engaged on the american people. California is being 'burned out' . PG&E is behind this and they are owned by the Rothchilds. Why hasn't Trump done anything about this. Why is Trump pushing 5G because 5G frequencies cause cancer, destroys DNA and f's up your ability to think. This is a weapon that was used on the battlefields and are now being used on YOU. 5G kills people and Trump is standing behind having 5G EVERYWHERE for the exception of his home and elites homes.
