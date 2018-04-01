Batteries Are Our Future. Here’s Why.
We have to be very careful that governments don't allow the dumping of Lithium from old batteries into the water supply. There was talk a few years back (from BBC and other sites) that it would be great to put "Lithium" in the water supply. Does this mean oxidised Lithium? Elemental Lithium? It most likely means the toxic waste from Lithium batteries. This is how they also sold people on Water Fluoridation. The phosphate industry had a toxic waste that contained Fluorine (Hexafluorosilicic acid) and needed somewhere to dump it. Government allowed it to be dumped into the water supply under the guise of "Fluoridation", as specified as in UK legislation: [Water (Fluoridation) Act - 1985 c3 - 1 (4)].
Posted by Politico Cafe
