The US is lying about ISIS and pulling out of Syria
What they did with "ISIS" was to take over areas controlled by the Syrian government then, they would bring the Kurds in and move "ISIS" onto the next area to destabilize and depopulate. They then claimed the Kurds chased out "ISIS" and took control of "lawless" area. Many times we saw they literally busing "ISIS" out of various cities while the coalition forces and the Kurds sat back and waited to claim the land for the Greater Kurdistan project. They couldn't justify the Kurds killing and depopulating areas and then allowing them to keep that land so they used the contrivance of "ISIS" to fill that role, then gave the land to the Kurds as some kind of anti-ISIS heroes or something.
Posted by Politico Cafe
