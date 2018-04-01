How is PUTIN isolating UKRAINE?
Most of the gas that Europe consumes comes from Russia. And most of that gas crosses Ukraine. Since the Euromaidan protests of 2014, the relationship between Moskow and Kiev could not be worse. Vladimir Putin is not a big fan of paying transit rights to Ukraine anytime its gas grosses their territory. This is why, the Kremlin has started a clear strategy to isolate Ukraine from their gas routes. By the year 2020, new pipelines will be finished: Nordstream 1, Nordstream 2 and Turkstream. This new gaspipes will become the brand new ways for Russia to sell their oil to Europe. In the meantime, Ukraine cleans corruption on their state-owned gas company: Naftogas. They want to turn this big corporation into a modern, competitive, one. And this is a big work for their brand new CEO, Andriy Koboyev. The questions now are… Can Putin isolate Ukraine from the gas market? What are the consequences of this strategy for Ukraine? We will answer all of those questions on this video.
