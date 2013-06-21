The RISE Of The Cashless Society & The TRUTH About Bitcoin with Jeff Berwick
Josh Sigurdson talks with Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante about why Bitcoin is NOT the mark of the beast and how there ARE real problems in the near future when it comes to the global cashless society. Far too many confuse decentralized cryptocurrency with centrally planned blockchain technology. It's the difference between good and evil. Still, it's an issue that needs discussing. We met up with Jeff in Paso Robles, California during an event put on by Freedom Force International and G. Edward Griffin following Jeff's speech to a crowd of people mostly against cryptocurrencies but curious to hear the good, the bad and the ugly. Of course if fundamentals are there, decentralized cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology stand to become the most innovative, revolutionary infrastructure in recent history. Jeff talks a bit about the confusion among many regarding cryptocurrency and the very real, very concerning global cashless society attempting to be unleashed all the while. Jeff also goes into the cultish psychology of statism and the upcoming Anarchapulco, 2019!
