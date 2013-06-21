Credit crackdown putting heat on home buyers and developers
Property prices have fallen in Australia many times before - often in response to rising interest rates. This time is different — the cash rate is at a record low but house prices are dropping faster than they have since the global financial crisis — they may still fall further. Experts believe the years of easy credit for property investors are over. In part two of our housing special reporter Geoff Thompson and producer Alex McDonald investigate the impact of the credit squeeze on the market.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment