Military Tribunals, Sealed Docs To Be Unsealed, Moves & Countermoves
Broward commissioner on elections will do an audit. Nadler pushes the campaign violation, it was not a violation. Obama was fined for a violation in 2013, Trump's occurred before he was running. Trump tweets out that Comey knew the dossier was paid for by the D's.Jim Jordan grills Google. Yellow vests reject Macrons concessions. Q drops more bread, the wall will be build using military funding. The raid on the CF whistleblower was needed, name leaked to unseal docs. Can civilians be on military tribunals, history says yes. The DS is panicking, they cannot impeach the President because the senate will try the impeachment, the target was the Senate.
