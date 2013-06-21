Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Pelosi vs Trump – Live WH Showdown







 Yesterday, President Trump met with the incoming Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the incoming Senate Leader, Chuck Schumer in a bipartisan effort to hammer out a border security deal that would prevent a government shutdown. It’s fascinating how Democrats talk about transparency, but never really try to do it. Trump does what he says. This is one of the most fascinating pieces of video I’ve ever seen.









