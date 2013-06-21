Pelosi vs Trump – Live WH Showdown

Yesterday, President Trump met with the incoming Speaker of the House of
Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the incoming Senate Leader, Chuck
Schumer in a bipartisan effort to hammer out a border security deal that
would prevent a government shutdown.
It’s fascinating how Democrats talk about transparency, but never really
try to do it. Trump does what he says. This is one of the most
fascinating pieces of video I’ve ever seen.
