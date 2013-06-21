Three Dangerous Syria Powder Kegs - Will US Light The Match?
The illegal US "base" at al-Tanf in Syria, along with the final
terrorist enclave in Idlib and the Kurds in the north are three flash
points where a major conflict could break out at any moment. Why does
the US remain? What will the Russians do? The Turks have announced they
will soon attack US-backed Kurds in Syria. You heard it here first!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment