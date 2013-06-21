Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Three Dangerous Syria Powder Kegs - Will US Light The Match?




 The illegal US "base" at al-Tanf in Syria, along with the final terrorist enclave in Idlib and the Kurds in the north are three flash points where a major conflict could break out at any moment. Why does the US remain? What will the Russians do? The Turks have announced they will soon attack US-backed Kurds in Syria. You heard it here first!










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...