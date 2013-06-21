One World Government Is Now INEVITABLE - The UN Global Migration Compact EXPOSED!
The global compact for migration is the first, intergovernmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, to cover all dimensions of international migration…The Global Compact for Migration was adopted on Monday by leading representatives from 164 Governments at an international conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, in an historic move described by UN Chief António Guterres as the creation of a “roadmap to prevent suffering and chaos”. In this video Leigh Stuart of Press For Truth breaks down her coverage of the Ottawa rally against the migration compact while explaining why Canadians (and people of the world) should be concerned with the hidden agenda when it comes to global migration.
