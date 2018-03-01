NRA Not Happy After Trump Admin Bans Gun Accessory - Trump In Tough Spot
Randy DeSoto for the Western Journal reports, The National Rifle
Association expressed disappointment with the Trump administration’s
bump stock ban, which was announced on Tuesday, for failing to include a
grandfather clause for those who currently lawfully own the devices.
