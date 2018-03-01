The First Alarm Is About To Ring, The Clock Is Ticking Down
Trump continues to criticize the Fed, the MSM and the DS are panicking because they know what comes next. The government is still shutdown and Rand Paul releases his festivus report. North and South Korea agree to a rail link connecting their countries. Air strikes hit Damascus from Lebanon, many missiles were intercepted.Rebels ready to surrender in Al-Tanf. Clapper is panicking about Trump leaving Syria that there will be unintended consequences.
