How is CHINA challenging the AMERICAN EMPIRE?
America is the 20th and 21st century’s empire. There is no region on the planet where America has not the strongest military presence, with bases on the most remote islands of the Pacific. This hegemony has created a landscape where no other country dares to attack American army. But this ‘Pax Americana’ could stop one day... at least on the Indian Ocean. Since years, China has been building alliances with neighbouring countries to create a string of military bases. From South China Sea to Africa and Middle East, China is expanding their presence. Why? They need to guarantee their trade routes. They cannot take the risk of other countries like India blocking their supply of raw materials. This is why they need to have the military supremacy on this region. This is the so-called ‘String of Pearls’ project, A.K.A. the Maritime Belt and Road Initiative. And, as you can imagine, this is one of Washington’s main concerns. Why? Why is this a threat to America? In this video, we will answer to those questions.
Posted by Politico Cafe
