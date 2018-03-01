ANUNNAKI KINGS 333 ☬ Reptilian Royal Bloodline of The Ancient Gods
Humans should not worship the Annunaki as Gods but rather, the One God of which the Annunaki and Man is of. They are fallen because they pose as God’s instead. If those Annunaki continue, they will become the humans they lord over. The Lord God is one in there is none else and that’s how it always is no matter what. All else is a lie. Isaiah 45:5. By the way, Anakin Skywalker became a Darth Vader and the Annunaki became the Empire. He was once a slave who is this way. The Annunaki did not go away. Anu was called the Skygod (a skywalker). Ankikan was called Lord Vader but he was not Lord. I believe the Star Wars movies were talking about this.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment