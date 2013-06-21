A December to Remember -- Peter Schiff
Not a Crash, but Regular Volatility - But let's talk about another big down Monday. As I suggested when I did my podcast on Friday, I'm still thinking that there is a possibility of a Black Monday type event this year. I said we were running out of Mondays because we only had 3 left, and now one down. This, again was not a crash, but the Dow did close down better than 500 points. At one point, we were down over 600. You know, these big drops are not becoming a recurring event - they add up, right? Worst December Start Since 1980 - If you look at the charts, we look extremely vulnerable to a big drop. I read that already, we're off to the worse start for a December since 1980. That was really the end of the last bear market. We had a bear market that went from 1966 to 1982, so the last time we had a December this week was at the tail end of that long-term secular bear market.
Peter Schiff
