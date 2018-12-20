2018 Cell PHONE VIRUS Uses Frequencies for MIND CONTROL | CYBER WARFARE
We have a very special episode with guest James Scott who is an expert on Cyber Security. This episode of Edge of Wonder has a more serious tone compared to our previous episodes but we hope you keep watching till the end because this about very sensitive information, social media, and how your personal data is being compromised. On this episode we had the amazing opportunity to sit down with James Scott who is the Senior Fellow and co-founder of the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, Senior fellow at the Center for Cyber Influence Operations Studies and Center for Space Warfares Studies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment