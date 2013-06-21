Drones, robots, mobile payments - Africa s growing digital business
Mobile payments, drones monitoring harvests, robots directing traffic – Africa’s image is changing. Transactions made by text message, fields monitored by drones, and traffic regulated by robots. The film "Digital Africa - A Continent Reinventing Itself" challenges what we think we know about Africa. From Nairobi to Kumasi, from Kenya to Ghana, start-ups in Africa’s high-tech hubs have been coming up with inspiring technological novelties. This documentary explores the innovative power of the African continent, and meets the entrepreneurs, developers and high-tech professionals in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana behind it all. We visit innovation centers and start-ups that give slum dwellers access to green gas, build robust tablets for schools, or put together lab kits for future engineers and programmers. African inventors present apps that provide access to doctors or prepare educational content for children, regardless of where the user lives. Start-ups is Africa are also experimenting with the blockchain technology currently hyped in Europe. Mobile charging stations with internet access are helping reduce supply problems in rural villages, and 3D printers built locally from e-waste are printing out medical equipment that then no longer needs to be purchased at sky-high prices in the Global North. This film shows an innovative and creative Africa that - until now - Europe has hardly taken notice of.
Posted by Politico Cafe
