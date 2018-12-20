Trump Will Never Be Impeached and Will Be Reelected, HRC Will Be Indicted & the Wall Will Be Built
When? When’s this going to happen? 2019. Well, the election’s 2020, but let’s get the sequencing correct. But first, America has to learn just how the process works, i.e. impeachment versus conviction. General Flynn's being treated like public enemy number one and for what? And there's talk of the wall being tabled?! You've got to be kidding me. No, sir, 2019 will be the year of justice because this POTUS has had it and justice demands such. Anon!
