Why is GERMANY so dependant on RUSSIAN GAS?
Germany is the main natural gas consumer in all across Europe and more than half of that gas comes from Russia. This Russian dependency is even bigger in other European countries such as Finland or Romania. Unlike oil, where suppliers are way more diverse, Northern European countries tend to buy all their gas to just one or two producers. As you can imagine, this has meaningful consequences for politics and economics. Europe is heavily dependent on Russia… and this is risky. There are several examples where Vladimir Putin has used Natural Gas as a political weapon. And there EU has tried several times to diversify suppliers but… all of them face a surprisingly Russian ally… Germany! So Why Germany is reliant on Russian gas? Why don’t they want to reduce that dependency? In this video, we will answer to all of those questions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment