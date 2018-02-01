This Is The One Thing The World Will NEVER Understand About Christians

This video is more of a teaching than a news video I usually do, but Christians and other religions need to understand why real Christians will never be participants of this world system. And it's why they will be persecuted until the end of time and until Yeshua Messiah returns to earth.
