China - The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the economic headlines out of China. As APEC wraps up with US-China tensions spilling out into the open, what is happening back home in China on the economic front? The good: many trade deals were put in place and tariffs dropped at the China Import Export Expo. The bad: a company is paying bondholders in ham. The ugly: the peer-to-peer lending market has ballooned into a $200 billion hot mess that threatens massive losses. In the second half, Max interviews long time Wall Street banker and inventor of Hyperwave, Tyler Jenks of LucidFunds.com, about bond markets and the credit cycle. They look at the mother of all bubbles - the US 10YR - and discuss the ramifications of rising interest rates.
