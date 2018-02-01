Firestorm Apocalypse in California
Douglas Gabriel of the American Intelligence Media talks with Michael Thomas, editor of State of the Nation and other independent news publications, who gives patriots a huge wake up call about the firestorms in California. We need all patriots AWAKE. After you watch the video, please continue your education from the links. Then pass it along to those in your circle of influence, including your elected representatives - all the way up to the White House. This affects all nations of the planet. The Globalists are at war with the nation states.
Posted by Politico Cafe
