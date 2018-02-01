Can BREXIT bring down the UK government

Brexit Chaos Explained And Why Liberals Should Be For It
In this video Luke is joined by George Galloway in the United Kingdom to discuss BREXIT and what is currently happening with it. Issue by Issue Galloway breaks down why the European Union has created a system of oppression over a vast period of time. Ultimately have they gone too far and can BREXIT bring down the United Kingdoms government? Galloway also explains why liberals should be for it.
