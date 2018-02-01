California Fires Threaten Nuclear Site

RT correspondent Natasha Sweatte reveals an underreported threat posed by wildfires in California, as one blaze now threatens the Santa Susana Field Lab, which stores nuclear waste. Cindy Folkers, Radiation and Health Hazard Specialist with Beyond Nuclear, tells Anya why she doesn’t believe enough evidence has been presented by local officials who claim the site is safe.
