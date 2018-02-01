Don't You Love It When A Plan Comes Together, We Are On Track
The US is hurting, this is not something that just happened, it happened when politicians sold out and gave control of a monetary system to a private western central bank. Wages and jobs have been declining over the many years, this is in part because the dollar is losing value. San Diego homes prices and sales are declining rapidly this is the beginning stages of a countrywide housing collapse. The plan is coming together, it is working.
