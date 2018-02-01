Economist 2019 BLACK OUT cover Dollar Collapse

It seems that the media is not parroting what we have been warning of.
The economist has been used as a medium to share thier plans or agenda.
And the latest cover for 2019 is black totally blacked out. be ready,
be warned but more importantly be PREPARED. Not having some actual coins
to barter with when all hells breaks out, leaves you at the mercy of
FEMA or DHS.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment