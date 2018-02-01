A major event is about to take place! Are you prepared?
The ancients built cities underground. The elite are building bunkers underground. First...You dont know where the weather, floods, quakes will take place. All your supplies could be in a sink hole. You need to be able to move. Bookbag worth of supplies. People will raid your house and kill your family for that stuff. Low key...in the woods will be the only survival for what's coming. This isn't just a money reset...this is a cosmic reset. Billions wont make it.
